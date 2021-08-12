Mayim Bialik and Mike Richards will be the new hosts of 'Jeopardy!'.

The long-running US quiz show has been operating with guest hosts since presenter Alex Trebek died of cancer last year but it's now been confirmed the programme's executive producer will present the daytime episodes, while the 'Big Bang Theory' actress will host primetime and spin-off series.

Ravi Ahuja, Chairman of Global Television Studios and Corporate Development for Sony Pictures, said in a statement: “We are thrilled to begin the next chapter of America’s Favourite Quiz Show with Mike hosting our daily show and Mayim hosting new versions of 'Jeopardy!'

“We took this decision incredibly seriously. A tremendous amount of work and deliberation has gone into it, perhaps more than has ever gone into the selection of hosts for a show – deservedly so because it’s 'Jeopardy!' and we are following the incomparable Alex Trebek.

"A senior group of Sony Pictures Television executives pored over footage from every episode, reviewed research from multiple panels and focus groups, and got valuable input from our key partners and Jeopardy! viewers.”

Mike - who will stay on as producer - is "deeply honoured" to have been chosen as the new host after impressing viewers with his guest presenting stint earlier this year.

He said: “I am deeply honoured to have the opportunity to host the syndicated version of 'Jeopardy!'

"Never in my wildest dreams could I have imagined being chosen to step into a role of this magnitude. Alex believed the game itself and the contestants are the most important aspects of the show. I was fortunate to witness his professionalism, intensity and kindness up close and that will serve as the ultimate blueprint as we continue to produce the show we love.”

And he's equally delighted to have Mayim on board.

He added: “I am thrilled that Mayim is joining the 'Jeopardy!' team. Her academic track record and enthusiasm for the game made her a terrific guest host. It will be a privilege to produce the primetime series with her as host.”

Meanwhile, the 45-year-old actress admitted her new job is both "exciting and surreal".

She said: “I couldn’t be more thrilled to join the 'Jeopardy!' family.

“What started out with my 15 year old repeating a rumour from Instagram that I should guest host the show has turned into one of the most exciting and surreal opportunities of my life!

"I’m so grateful and excited to continue to work with Mike Richards, and I’m just over the moon to join forces with him and Sony. After all the conversations we’ve had about this partnership, I am just so ready to get started!”