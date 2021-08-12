Mark Owen has made his move to America permanent.

The Take That singer and his family have been living in California for the last few years and though they always retained a base in the UK, their Hampshire home has now been sold for £6.5 million, almost three times what he paid for the nine-bedroom property in 2010.

However, insiders have insisted that the '4 Minute Warning' singer's decision won't have an impact on his work with Howard Donald and Mark Owen.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "Mark is only a 10-hour plane ride away and will return to the UK whenever the band needs him.”

Mark and his wife Emma Ferguson - who have three children together - moved to Hampshire from London in 2010 and their lavish country abode boasted six reception rooms, a swimming pool, wet room, tennis court, stables and paddocks, as well as two cottages - one with three bedrooms and another with two - a Victorian coach house and a party barn within the 10 acres of grounds.

The 'Babe' singer's fans often snatched glimpses of the house on Instagram, including seeing his kids' playroom, which was decorated with their footprints and art work, and a huge dressing room filled with large wardrobes covered with illuminated mirror panels.

In 2017, the 49-year-old star submitted plans to open a recording studio within the grounds of his estate, which he planned to use to mentor local artists.

His planning agent said in a documents filed to the local council: "Mr and Mrs Owen would like to be able to offer the opportunity to come to record music and vocal sessions and to mentor local budding singer/songwriters and record their music."