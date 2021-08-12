Matt Goss is moving back to the UK.

The Bros singer - whose beloved mum Carol died of cancer in 2014 - has been living in the US for over a decade but he's planning to start house-hunting in London in the coming months because he's keen to get back "home".

He told the Daily Mirror newspaper: “I’m based in LA and will be coming back to the UK later this year and I’ll also be looking at homes to spend more time there. I really need to put my boots on the ground, definitely London. I’ve got to get back to London; my home.

“When I used to land my mum was the reason it felt like home. I’d make that phone call and she’d meet me at the hotel. That obviously doesn’t happen any more.”

The 52-year-old singer has made the decision to permanently return to the UK after receiving "incredible love" from people following the release of his and twin brother Luke's 2018 documentary 'After the Screaming Stops'.

He said: “Since the documentary the British public have been an extended family to me. There’s this incredible love and familiarity. People come up and give me a hug. My days in the UK are hugging and talking to people. I’m part of the furniture in the UK and it’s a nice feeling. It’s this feeling of a big extended family.

"It doesn’t matter which restaurant I go to, which shop I go to, people talk to me like they know me which I prefer. I love that. I don’t get any s*** from anybody. People give me a nice time. We talk about all kinds of things. It’s been a beautiful time in my life.”

And Matt admitted the documentary was a form of "therapy" for himself and his brother because it brought the 'I Owe You Nothing' hitmakers closer as they learned to better understand one another.

He said: “The movie was an incredible experience for us. I didn’t realise the pain he’d gone through and Luke didn’t realise the pain I’d been through. To lose my sister at the height of it all, then my mum was only 67 when she passed.

"We didn’t think we’d ever get on stage together again. In a way we had therapy with the whole world. There’s a certain dysfunction in all our families. We did not want to make a movie which was like: ‘Aren’t we amazing?’.

"That’s not life. I don’t know anyone who doesn’t have a tiny bit of dysfunction. We certainly had our fair share of that. It was like walking knee-deep in mud. We had to get through all that c*** to the common denominator - real love."