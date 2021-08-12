Nick Grimshaw plans to return to radio.

The 36-year-old star will leave his BBC Radio 1 drivetime show on Thursday (12.08.21) after working at the station since 2007 because he's ready for a break and needs the time and space to think about other things, but he admitted he's not planning on quitting the airwaves for good.

He told The Sun newspaper: “I really want to do radio again but I think you need to make those changes. When you are doing that show every day you have no mental capacity to think about anything else. You are just thinking about that show, you have to deliver every day.

“I wanted to take a leap of faith out to see, ‘What do I really like? What is fun? And what is my favourite bit and what would I change?’. So I will be having a little radio break.

“I really didn’t want to leave there and go straight into another job. I want to know what it feels like to not do a show every day. I have done a show every day for 12 years.”

But that doesn't mean Nick is taking a holiday because he'll be starting a new TV project next week.

He confirmed: “I start working on something on Tuesday.

“I will be doing something on that. It feels really good, it feels really right. I always wanted to have a gap year. I wish I had gone travelling after my A levels and just p*** about in Thailand.

“I said it to my dad and he said, ‘You p***** about in Camden for a decade’. I was like, ‘That is true’.

"So I am going to do some telly and work on the ideas that I have had but I haven’t had time to develop or actually film.”

Although Nick's planning a star-studded final broadcast, his post-show celebrations will be low key, though he's planning a big bash at a later date.

He said: “Everyone is away, I’m not kidding. Literally it would be me and the security guard right now. No one is in.

“My producer is off, my exec producer is off, Annie [Mac]’s not here, Scott [Mills] and Chris [Stark] aren’t here, Jordan [North]'s not here, Clara [Amfo] isn’t here.

“I will do it in a few weeks when everyone is back to work. I want a house party or maybe a club. I want to dance and I need to make use of all the DJs we know — get them up on the decks!”