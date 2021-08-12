Heidi Montag doesn't think Lauren Conrad has been as successful as she should have been.

The 34-year-old reality star insisted her former friend should have properly capitalised on her popularity from 'The Hills' and believes that, if she'd had a "good team" around her, Lauren could have been a "bilionaire".

Speaking on the 'Call Her Daddy' podcast, she said: "Kristin [Cavallari], let’s be honest, is the most successful. I feel like Lauren didn’t make it like she should have. She should be Kylie [Jenner]. She was so good at make-up; she should have done tutorials.

"If she had a good team, she’d be a billionaire, she’d be a hundred millionaire. She is not where she should have been at all.

"She has a Kohl's line - great, whatever. But she should be a hundred-millionaire - are you kidding me? Who gets that big promotion, that big fame, that big engine behind her, the loved one, the this-and-that. The narrator - no one even gets the narrator show. Kylie didn't get a narrator show. She should be so rich."

Heidi insisted she will "always love" Lauren for giving her her start on 'The Hills', but she is still not happy with the way her old pal behaved when she got together with now-husband Spencer Pratt.

She said: "When that whole Spencer thing happened, she's like, 'If you date Spencer, you're off the show.'

"How dare you, and I'm not your dog. Yeah, I appreciate you getting me on this show, but that doesn't mean you own me and you can tell me what to do in my life. I just don't appreciate that.

"I do have such a love for Lauren, and it didn't have to go that way. She chose and wanted it to go that way, and then kept following up with that, and then kept blaming things on me and blaming her [rumoured] sex tape on me."