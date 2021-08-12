Dolly Parton is releasing her first novel.

The '9 to 5' singer has teamed up with author James Patterson on 'Run Rose Run' and the book - which will be released on 7 March 2022 - will be accompanied by a new album from the 75-year-old country legend.

She said: "All-new songs were written based on the characters and situations in the book.

"I hope you enjoy the book and the songs as much as we've enjoyed putting it all together."

The book will also incorporate lyrics from the 12-song album in a story which follows a young woman who moves to Nashville, Tennessee in a bid to make her musical dreams come true.

The 'Alex Cross' author - who has previously co-written two books with former US President Bill Clinton - hailed teaming up with Dolly "an honour" and promised the book and music collaboration will be a hit with fans.

He said: "It's an honour - and a hell of a lot of fun - to work with the inimitable Dolly Parton, whom I've long admired for her music, her storytelling, and her enormous generosity.

"The mind-blowing thing about this project is that reading the novel is enhanced by listening to the album and vice versa.

"It's a really unique experience that I know readers (and listeners) will love".

Dolly had hinted she may have a book on the way earlier this week when she told her fans on Twitter that writing a novel was a "dream" of hers alongside a winking emoji while promoting her non-profit organisation The Imagination Library - which gifts free books to children from birth until they reach five years of age to encourage early reading - on Book Lovers' Day.

She wrote: "The seeds of dreams are often found in books, and the seeds you help plant in your community can grow across the world. I dream of writing my own novel one day [wink emoji] #BookLoversDay http://imaginationlibrary.com (sic)"