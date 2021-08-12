Sony could offer Crunchyroll in a "more expensive" PlayStation Plus package.

The gaming giant confirmed earlier this week that it had completed the acquisition of the anime streaming site for £847 million.

Eurogamer have reported that the company now plans to include the service for PlayStation gamers as part of an upgraded PlayStation Plus offer.

It is said that users who chose the upgraded version of the service will pay more to receive a Crunchyroll subscription as well as other benefits.

Sony already owns the anime streaming service Funimation and have explained how they are aiming to create a "unified" subscription experience for gamers.

Tony Vinciqueraa, an executive at the Japanese firm, said: "With Crunchyroll and Funimation, we are committed to creating the ultimate anime experience for fans and presenting a unique opportunity for our key partners, publishers, and the immensely talented creators to continue to deliver their masterful content to audiences around the world.

"With the addition of Crunchyroll, we have an unprecedented opportunity to serve anime fans like never before and deliver the anime experience across any platform they choose, from theatrical, events, home entertainment, games, streaming, linear TV - everywhere and every way fans want to experience their anime. Our goal is to create a unified anime subscription experience as soon as possible."