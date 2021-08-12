WWE 2K22 has been "completely rebuilt", it has been claimed.

Forbes writer Brian Mazique explained that this year's version of the annual wrestling title looks "fantastic" after a rebuild of the gameplay engine after speaking with people are familiar with the game's development.

He said: "I have actually spoken with people who have good knowledge of the game and understand what’s happening from a developmental standpoint, and what I’m told about gameplay at this point is that it is fantastic.

"That is actually the word that was used for the latest build. The people who were playing the latest build have said the gameplay is fantastic.

"Anybody who is talking about gameplay at this point is probably somewhat close to 2K, so you’ve got to take it with a grain of salt, but I have been told that the game is playing fantastic and that the gameplay engine is completely rebuilt."

Mazique continued: "I also heard that the controls are much cleaner than they have been before. Now, what cleaner means, I don’t know, but the last thing that I heard about this […] is that this feels like a wrestling fan’s wrestling game."

The WWE series returns after two years following the disastrous launch of WWE 2K20, which was plagued by technical problems.

Series chief Patrick Gilmore has pledged a "renewed focus" on gameplay in a bid to change the franchise's fortunes.

He said: "Core gameplay is one of the major investments we’re making in the next installment, one of six pillars we are focused on disproportionately in development."