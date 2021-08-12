Halo Infinite has been given a classification rating in Australia, hinting that the game could be released this year.

Forza Horizon 5 was recently given a classification in the country and is set for release on November 9, suggesting that the new Halo game will be available towards the end of the year.

The game has been given an M rating for "violence, online interactivity and in-game purchases" due to moderate violence and mild bad language.

Xbox boss Phil Spencer explained earlier this year that Halo Infinite doesn't yet have a fixed release date as a number of games are coming out on the console in a short time period.

He said: "For us, we know kind of our range in the three-to-four-week range.

"We don’t have yet the exact day, there’s some other things with some other game timing that we’re trying to look at.

"We’ll have better clarity over the summer, but this isn’t a months thing, this is just down to a few weeks, and so instead of picking this date and having to move it by a week, which at this point would feel like a failure, we don’t want to do that, let’s wait until we’re really solid on what the date is."