David Crosby advised a man who wants more sex with his wife to "get better at making love".

The 79-year-old musician insisted the unnamed guy in his 30s needed to find the "fun button" and look at his own prowess in the bedroom as that might be why his partner was reluctant to get intimate with him.

Offering advice to the man who felt he wasn't having sex often enough, he said: "You dummy Learn how to do it better! She’ll want to do it more. Do you know where the fun button is? Follow the legs. They lead right to it.

"I think your wife is trying to tell you that you need to get better at making love. You may want to consider that possible option.”

The Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young star also urged a woman to end her otherwise happy relationship with a man who enjoys hunting, insisting her partner has a "real moral disconnect".

Speaking in an 'Ask Croz' video in his role as Rolling Stone magazine's advice columnist, he said: "Anyone that trophy hunts is not good enough for you, darling.

rophy hunters have got to have a real moral disconnect. They are shooting animals that there aren’t that many of. They are shooting animals just for the pleasure of being able to say that they killed something bigger than them…

"I personally would like to offer bounties on people who do that and have other people hunt them.”

David - who spent 11 months in jail in 1983 on drugs and weapon possession charges - wishes he hadn't wasted so much time on narcotics when he was younger.

Asked what advice he wishes he could have offered himself 30 years ago, he said: “I know what I would say to myself.

“Don’t do hard drugs. I wasted time. Time is the final currency. Not money. Not power. I wasted probably 10 years, more, just on being stoned. And not happy stoned like a pothead. Desperate stoned like a junkie. It was enormously hard to feel that bad about myself for that long. It’s an enormous relief to feel good about myself now.”