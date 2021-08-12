Addison Rae and Kourtney Kardashian bonded over exercise.

The 20-year-old social media star has praised the 42-year-old beauty for being a great source of support and explained their relationship began with joint workout sessions after they were introduced by mutual friend David Dobrik.

She told 'Access Hollywood': “I think both of us are very honest people and we like a lot of the same things. It started off with both of us just loving to workout. We were doing that together a lot.

“She’s just a very real person and honest. She’s been so helpful to me in every way. She’s such a good person to lean on.”

Addison stars in upcoming Netflix movie 'He's All That' and she was thrilled that her "amazing mentor" landed a cameo role in the film.

She said of Kourtney's guest appearance: “I thought it’d be so incredible.

“She’s an amazing friend of mine, amazing mentor and person. We got very fortunate that it ended up working out and I’m very thankful for her.”

The TikTok star recently admitted she has “moments of weakness” when dealing with fame because it can be “so hard” living her life in the spotlight when she’s still trying to understand who she really is.

She said: “Some people are strong and able to go through a lot, while others have moments of weakness.

“I can admit, I have those moments.

“It is so hard to have your life under a microscope when you don’t have everything figured out yourself.”

Addison has therapy once a week or twice if she feels she “needs” it, which has helped her to cope.

She said: “[It’s] a helping tool to be able to speak my mind and get advice from someone on the outside.”