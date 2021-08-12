Beanie Feldstein is to star in 'Funny Girl' on Broadway.

The 'Booksmart' actress will play Fanny Brice in the first-ever revival of the production in New York's theatre district, and she's hailed the role a "lifelong dream come true".

She said in a statement: “The first time I played Fanny Brice was at my third birthday party, in a head-to-toe leopard print outfit my mom made for me.

“So, it’s safe to say that stepping into this iconic role, on Broadway and not in my family’s backyard, is truly my lifelong dream come true. I am immensely grateful to be able to do so alongside such a remarkable creative team, and cannot wait for audiences to get back in theatres again!”

The musical - which is set before World War I and chronicles the real-life Ziegfeld Follies star and her rocky romance with gambler Nicky Arnstein - will be directed by Michael Mayer with a revised script written by Harvey Fierstein, and it will open next year.

The original production of 'Funny Girl' opened on Broadway in 1964 and was nominated for eight Tony Awards. It provided Barbra Streisand with her breakout role and she reprised the character in an Oscar-winning turn for a movie adaptation four years later.

Since then, there have been several attempts to bring the musical back to the New York stage.

In 2011, 'Six Feet Under' actress Lauren Murphy was lined up to take the lead role before producers backed out and three years later, Ryan Murphy was reported to have been planning a new version of the show, with his 'Glee' star Lea Michele as Fanny.

And weeks before the theatre industry was hit by the coronavirus pandemic last year, Idina Menzel was linked to a possible revival.