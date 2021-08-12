Kim Kardashian West wants to help former prisoners launch legal careers.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star is waiting to hear if she's passed the baby bar in her own legal training and she admitted once she's in a position to start a firm of her own, she's planning to employ some of the incarcerated people she's met over the last few years.

She said: “I really hope to first of all, so many incarcerated people that I’ve met are like the smartest people that would be some of the best attorneys. So, I really hope that I could start a firm that would employ a lot of these people that will really help.

“Whether they have their degree or not to really help with all the paperwork and help write everything we would need in a firm, I just think it would be super powerful to have an amazing firm with some of the smartest people just to help write bills, get people out, and just really focus on justice reform."

But first, Kim needs to find out if she's passed her exams and admitted she'll be "questioning" herself if she fails for a third time.

Speaking on the 'We Are Supported By' podcast, she said: “If I did not pass this bar, I find out in a few days, I am really going to question myself, because I think I did well, so if I don’t pass I’m going to be so f***ing p*****.”

The 40-year-old beauty - who has four children with estranged husband Kanye West - insisted she won't be becoming her family's lawyer because she doesn't have enough time.

She said: “I mean so far all of my family will ask me certain questions or look over this contract and I’m like, ‘Guys, I don’t have time.'

"Like, we’re still going to have attorneys on deck, because I’m not going to be reading all of your contracts and negotiating s*** for you. Like that’s, you know, what your attorneys are for.”

Kim sees her future in "justice reform" because she wants to do good for other people.

She said: “My life has been so much about me. ‘Me, me me.’ You get to a point where it’s like ‘OK, enough about me.'

“I’m like what else can I do, what can I do to really help people and that makes me feel happy, so that’s what I want to do is more justice reform to really help change the laws and the bills.”