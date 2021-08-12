Ed Sheeran and his wife have a date night every week during which they are not allowed to speak about their baby.

The 'Bad Habits' hitmaker and his wife Cherry welcomed their first child Lyra Antarctica into the world in August 2020 and due to the pressures of parenthood they have made a pact that they go out one night every week to just spend time with another and not talk about their 12-month-old tot.

Appearing on 'The Rebecca Judd Show' on Apple Music 1, he said: "Me and my wife have a date night. It's a strict date night every single week. And no matter who is in town or who wants to see us, it's always this one night in the week and we go out and our rule is we can't talk about our baby. We have to talk about each other and catch up because if you spend ... As a parent, you spend so much time discussing being a parent that you kind of forget who you were before. So we have one night a week where we are who we were before."

Pre-parenthood, Ed and Cherry enjoyed many memorable nights out and one unforgettable evening in New York with Beyoncé and Jay-Z happened the day after the future husband and wife went on their first official date.

The 30-year-old singer/songwriter recalled: "Jay-Z and Beyoncé came to a gig that I did in Brooklyn. And they were like, 'Come out to this restaurant with us afterwards.' So I went out to this restaurant and then my mates were in town. Actually my now wife. It was like the day after we'd had our first date. And she was there with my friend Martha and Foy Vance.

"We went to dinner and then we went to this bar and I remember a guitar was getting passed around between me and Foy. And I remember playing 'Empire State of Mind'. Five of us in a room with Jay-Z and Beyoncé. I gave Beyoncé a Jagerbomb!"