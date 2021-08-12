Letitia Wright is glad to see more diverse stories on the screen.

The 27-year-old actress believes the success of projects such as Michaela Coel's 'I May Destroy You' and 'Black Panther' has been "needed for a long time" – but urged that more needs to be done in the TV and film industries.

Letitia told NME: "We are seeing diverse stories on a platform that have been needed for a long time."

The 'Small Axe' actress added: "I'd love to see stories from young filmmakers. Their voices are passed on, they're told they're immature, but they're really intelligent."

Letitia features in the television drama 'I Am Danielle' in the titular role, a respected London photographer who falls for a model (played by CJ Beckford) before discovering a dark secret about his past and she used her experience of talking to other women to help craft the story.

She said: "Usually, you're not really included in a collaborative space in terms of the writing. Sometimes it's tricky to give your opinion without being disrespectful to the writer or director."

Letitia explained how the stripped-back method of performing, where the cast had to listen and react to each other in the moment during filming, posed a new creative challenge.

She shared: "There are pros and cons to being on projects that are 'lights, camera, action.'

"With this, there was nothing that we could lean on but the truth. Sometimes that gets lost when it becomes about the lights and the make-up and how good you look."

The star also quipped that audiences will probably be "annoyed" with her in 2022 as she has so much work in the pipeline, including the 'Black Panther' sequel.

Letitia said: "The only thing I can tell you is that in 2022 you're gonna see a lot of me.

"You will probably get annoyed with me because I'm in everything, but, alas, I do this for the craft and because I love you guys."