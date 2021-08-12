James Gunn was gifted a 'Love Island' water bottle on the set of 'The Suicide Squad' by Margot Robbie to celebrate the pair's love of the British dating show.

Margot - who plays Harley Quinn in the DC Comics blockbuster - got 55-year-old Gunn hooked on the reality series, which sees babes and hunks placed in a villa in the sun to try and find romance, and he was thrilled to receive his very own personalised 'Love Island' drinks container from her.

Sharing a photo of the moment on his Twitter account, Gunn wrote: "The day on #TheSuicideSquad set when Margot gifted me an official #LoveIsland water bottle after learning we shared this very guilty pleasure."

Gunn's post caught the attention of the official 'Love Island' account, which posted: "This is ICONIC."

Margot has been obsessed with 'Love Island' for several years and she was delighted to introduce Gunn to the show and for him to become an avid viewer.

She said: "It is very much a part of my life. It’s a big part of my life. James Gunn is actually a big fan too ... If you start, I will not stop talking about 'Love Island'. There’s so much I have to say about it."

The 31-year-old Australian actress has admitted that she "doesn't know what to do" when 'Love Island' is over each year as she "dedicates" her summer to watching the trials and tribulations of all the Islanders.

She said: "I won't know what to do when 'Love Island' finishes. I mean, what will I watch? It's literally the most addicting thing on TV ever.

"I love sitting down and watching all these beautiful people have their dramas while I lie there on the sofa eating pizza and drinking beer. I'm like 'How do all of these people stay in such incredible shape?' There isn't much body fat on that island."