George RR Martin has started work on a new graphic novel.

The 'Game of Thrones' creator said that the idea for 'Voyaging' came to him "long before" the 'A Song Of Ice And Fire' series, which was adapted to become the acclaimed fantasy series.

In an announcement on his blog, George wrote: "The 'Thousands Worlds' stories spanned centuries and light years and had their own cast of heroes, villains, legends, and colourful characters ... none of them more colourful than the trader (and ecological engineer) Haviland Tuf, the protagonist of a long series of stories I collected together in the fix-up Tuf Voyaging."

The 72-year-old author explained that writing about the character had been in his thoughts for a long time.

George recalled: "At one point, back in the 80s, I planned a second collection of stories (Twice As Tuf) and a full-length Tuf novel (Tuf Landing).

"Alas, other novels and television and Ice & Fire came along, and what with one thing and another I never got around to writing them."

George also hinted that the new graphic novel could even have a future on TV.

He wrote: "From time to time, I've even played with the idea of television series about Tuf and his adventures... the stories are presently under option, as it happens, but... well, that hasn't come to pass yet either."

Meanwhile, Martin continues to work on the long-awaited 'Winds Of Winter' – the sixth instalment of 'A Song Of Ice And Fire' – but admitted earlier this year that he is "hugely behind" on the novel.