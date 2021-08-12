Kelly Clarkson has won ownership of her Montana property amid her ongoing divorce from Brandon Blackstock.

The 39-year-old singer was awarded most of the pair’s assets during a court hearing on Thursday (12.08.21), including the ranch property in Montana where Brandon, 44, is currently living.

According to TMZ, Kelly had previously stated in documents filed on August 9 that she hoped to sell the ranch as it was a “financial burden”, but was denied at the time.

Brandon testified several months ago that he wants to quit his job as a talent manager to become a full-time rancher.

Under the new court order, Brandon is permitted to use the Montana property for his ranch career, but must pay the costs to maintain the ranch, which total $81,000 per month.

If he fails to pay, Kelly is allowed to file another motion to sell the ranch.

The judge wrote in the documents: “Respondent has made a very deliberate choice, that he testified he planned for a long time, to significantly change his lifestyle from primarily working in the music and entertainment industry to working in an agriculture community and lifestyle involved in full-time ranch and cattle work.”

Paperwork also suggested Brandon was contesting his and Kelly’s prenuptial agreement and had requested their properties be shared equally, as well as any income earned by the ‘Piece By Piece’ singer during their marriage.

However, the judge shut down that request and determined their agreement would stand.

The former couple married in 2013 and have two children together – daughter River, seven, and son Remington, five.

Kelly filed for divorce in June last year, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the breakup.