Emma Corrin says “visibility is key” when it comes to the LGBTQ community.

The ‘Crown’ star revealed last month they identify as queer and gender neutral, and said they use both she/her and they/them pronouns.

And Emma has now said her “journey” into discovering her own relationship with sexuality and gender is still ongoing.

Speaking to ITV News, they said: “I think visibility is key with these things.

“My journey has been a long one and has still got a long way to go. I think we are so used to defining ourselves.

“That’s the way society works within these binaries and it’s taken me a long time to realise that I exist somewhere in between and I’m still not sure where that is yet.”

Emma also said they were nervous about coming out to fans on social media, but found the response so far has been “wonderful”.

She added: “I wasn’t sure whether it was the right thing to do but the feedback from the people in the queer community has been wonderful.

“I’m still figuring it all out, and I think everyone is, and that’s kind of the point. There’s no fixed identity … it’s going to be an ongoing journey.”

Following the interview, the ‘My Policeman’ actress took to her Instagram Story to say talking about her “queerness” on television was “scary” but necessary.

They wrote: “first time addressing queerness and my journey on tv was scary ! but visibility is key ! (sic)”

Emma first came out as gender neutral on social media in July, when they also revealed they wear a chest binder made by gc2b, a “gender-affirming apparel company that is trans-owned and operated”.

She wrote at the time: "some time before I bought my first binder, messing around with @sirdavidsimon, we used boxing wrap, thanks for capturing this with me, very intimate, very new, very cool. It’s all a journey right. Lots of twists and turns and change and that’s ok! Embrace it (sic)"