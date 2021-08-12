Britney Spears’ father will step down as her conservator.

The 39-year-old singer has been under a conservatorship since 2008, and her father Jamie Spears had been her primary conservator for almost all of that time before he stepped aside to be her co-conservator following health issues.

Britney has been in court trying to have her father – who was in charge of her financial affairs including her estate – removed from her conservatorship, and on Thursday (12.08.21) it was reported she has been successful, as her father will step down after an “orderly transition”.

Jamie’s legal team said in a court filing obtained by TMZ that he would be stepping down because the “public battle” that is ongoing is not in his daughter’s “best interests”, although the team insisted the “attacks” against Jamie are “unjustified”.

The filing read: “There are, in fact, no actual grounds for suspending or removing Mr. Spears as the Conservator of the Estate … and it is highly debatable whether a change in conservator at this time would be in Ms. Spears’ best interests.

“Nevertheless, even as Mr. Spears is the unremitting target of unjustified attacks, he does not believe that a public battle with his daughter over his continuing service as her conservator would be in her best interests. So, even though he must contest this unjustified Petition for his removal, Mr. Spears intends to work with the Court and his daughter’s new attorney to prepare for an orderly transition to a new conservator.”

Britney – whose personal affairs are handled by Jodi Montgomery – previously spoke out in court to claim her father should be “in jail” for putting her through what she called a “traumatic” conservatorship which left her “depressed”.

She said: "They have me going to therapy three times a week and to a psychiatrist.

"I truly believe this conservatorship is abusive. I don’t feel like I can live a full life. In the meantime, I want this therapist to come to my home, I’m not willing to go to Westlake ... They set me up by sending me to the most exposed places. I need your help.

"My dad and anyone involved in this conservatorship, including my management … they should be in jail."

The ‘Toxic’ hitmaker is seeking to have a certified public accountant take over as the conservator of her estate, real estate, and health care decisions.