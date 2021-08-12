Ciara says sending her children back to school this year will be bittersweet.

The 35-year-old singer will send her two oldest children – Future Zahir, seven, whom she has with her ex-partner Future, and Sienna, four, whom she has with her husband Russell Wilson – back to school later this year after they spent most of 2020 being home-schooled amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

And while she’s “excited” for her kids to enjoy school life again, she’s sad she won’t be able to spend every day with them.

She said: "I love being able to see them all the time, being in the house lot more than ever. But I'm excited for them to go ahead and get back into school as well. I’m going to be proud to see them going through those school doors.”

The ‘Level Up’ hitmaker – who also has Win, 14 months, with Russell – also opened up on the “organised chaos” of getting her children ready in the morning.

She added: "It's a little bit of organised chaos, a lot of moving parts, but I think the way that we get it done is by having things scheduled. The schedule kind of gives us a guideline, it helps to keep us on track.

“And I think the thing is I was saying to someone earlier; that you'll never work a day in your life when you do what you love. And I think the fact that we're doing all that we love is what helps us to keep going."

Ciara went on to gush over her youngest child, who is too young to be heading to school but is still learning every day.

She told People magazine: "He's the most turned up I think, and the most active of [my] three at this stage in his life.

“He's got like a hybrid of a walk. He takes a few steps here and there, and then he goes back to his crawling, he's like a speed crawler. And he crawls with this one leg up, which is so funny.

“So, he's taking more steps, but he hasn't committed to the full walk yet. And he's so proud when he does, and he'll get back up and try it again. He knows it's a special moment every time it happens. We celebrate that when he does and it's so cute."