Liam Payne has “turned his charisma up to full volume” in a bid to win back Maya Henry.

The former flames - who ended their 10-month engagement just nine weeks ago after the 27-year-old singer admitted he needed to "work" on himself - were recently spotted cosying up together and having cocktails at the Crazy Bear Hotel pool area in Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire.

And sources have now said Liam is doing his best to “win back Maya’s trust” as the couple give their romance a second try.

An insider said: “Once Liam and Maya ended things they both had a lot of time to think.

“And ultimately, as the days went by, Liam realised what he had lost.

“He has worked hard to win back Maya’s trust and they have been dating again for some time.

“Liam is a really charming and romantic man and he has turned his charisma up to full volume to get her back.

As well as having sweet dates together out of the public eye, they’ve been spending time with mutual friends.

“It’s all very much back to basics and they are falling in love all over again.”

Liam and Maya are said to be in “no hurry” to move their relationship forward, and reportedly want their second shot at love to last.

The source added to The Sun newspaper’s Bizarre column: “Liam and Maya are in no hurry and are taking their time.

“Everything became a bit intense before and Liam is keen to make sure that doesn’t happen again.

“He knows he has a good woman in Maya and he wants to make it work.”

The couple’s rekindled romance also comes after the One Direction star made a public plea for his former fiancée to take him back as he posted a sweet message to his ex, which he shared with his 23 million Instagram followers.

He wrote: "Don't let someone go if you really want to love them even if you have to learn to love them through your own mistakes let your instinct tell you that you need them and keep them close we are always running out of time we never gain it. (sic)"

The post came after he confirmed he was single, and insisted he's "not been very good at relationships".

He explained: "I feel like more than anything at this point, I'm more disappointed in myself that I keep on hurting people. That annoys me. I've just not been very good at relationships. And I know what my pattern of things is with relationships at this point.

"I'm just not very good at them so I just need to work on myself before I put myself on to somebody else. That's where I got to in my last relationship.

"I just wasn't giving a very good version of me anymore, that I didn't appreciate and I didn't like being. I can honestly say I feel better out of it.

"I didn't feel good doing what I did but it had to happen. Just a corny way to say it was the best for us both."