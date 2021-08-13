Britney Spears’ lawyer has said her father’s decision to step down as her conservator is “vindication” for the singer.

Jamie Spears announced in a legal filing on Thursday (12.08.21) that he will be ending his term as conservator of Britney’s estate after 13 years, following the ongoing court case filed by Britney in an attempt to regain her freedoms.

And after the paperwork was filed, Britney’s lawyer Mathew Rosengart issued a statement of his own in which he said he was happy over the outcome, but insisted his work is far from over.

His statement read: “I announced in Court on July 14 that, after 13 years of the status quo, it was time for Mr. Spears to be suspended or removed as conservator and that my firm and I would move aggressively and expeditiously for that outcome. Twelve days later, my firm filed a Petition for Mr. Spears’s suspension and removal based on strong, insurmountable legal grounds, which were unequivocally supported by the law and all parties involved, including Jodi Montgomery, Britney Spears, and her medical team.

“We are pleased that Mr. Spears and his lawyer have today conceded in a filing that he must be removed. It is vindication for Britney. We are disappointed, however, by their ongoing shameful and reprehensible attacks on Ms. Spears and others. We look forward to continuing our vigorous investigation into the conduct of Mr. Spears, and others, over the past 13 years, while he reaped millions of dollars from his daughter’s estate, and I look forward to taking Mr. Spears’s sworn deposition in the near future.”

Jamie’s court filing stated he would continue to work with the court and his daughter’s legal team to “prepare for an orderly transition to a new conservator”.

The documents also claimed Jamie was stepping down because the “public battle” that is ongoing is not in his daughter’s “best interests”, although they insisted the “attacks” against Jamie are “unjustified”.

The filing read: “There are, in fact, no actual grounds for suspending or removing Mr. Spears as the Conservator of the Estate … and it is highly debatable whether a change in conservator at this time would be in Ms. Spears’ best interests.

“Nevertheless, even as Mr. Spears is the unremitting target of unjustified attacks, he does not believe that a public battle with his daughter over his continuing service as her conservator would be in her best interests. So, even though he must contest this unjustified Petition for his removal, Mr. Spears intends to work with the Court and his daughter’s new attorney to prepare for an orderly transition to a new conservator.”

Jamie is currently the conservator of Britney’s estate, and the ‘Toxic’ hitmaker is looking to have him replaced by a certified public accountant.