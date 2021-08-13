Jessie J is unable to sing due to her health issues.

The 'Domino' singer has been battling a mystery problem for several months, which has left her in pain every day and feeling frustrated because its having an impact on her voice, even though her vocal chords are not the issue.

She admitted on Instagram: “Yesterday I tried to sing a song I can usually sing with with ease, and I couldn’t. The issue I’m having isn’t my voice but is effecting my voice. And well…I sobbed. For hours.

"I let myself feel the broken part of me that sometimes I know I ignore when I shouldn’t. Like fell the floor TV show type s***.

“6 months in and I still cannot get through a full day without pain in my mid neck / throat. Some days are so much better than others.

"Worst part is that it’s not my vocal chords. They are healthy and in there with their hands up like. Not us J, we got you. It’s something around them. Spine, thyroid, allergy. Who knows. The tests continue."

The 33-year-old star usually tries to stay positive but admitted there are moments when she can't help but feel "lost and alone".

She added: “95% of the time I am good. Positive and strong. Which is what I portray on here mostly. But that 5% will grow if not acknowledged. So yes, sometimes like yesterday. I break. All hope disappears. I feel so lost and so alone in what’s going on."

And Jessie thinks it is important to be honest about how she feels and sent love to those who are also struggling.

She continued: "I guess I’m sharing this because people are always saying to me ‘how do you stay so positive all the time’ and truth is I don’t. I definitely don’t unpack and live in how I felt yesterday.

"But I don’t take pride in always pretending I’m ok. It’s not healthy. That old line ‘it’s ok not to be ok,’ I wrote it because it’s true and I still believe this platform is to inspire through truth.

"To anyone else going through a testing time. I feel you. I see you. We will get through this. Love you all [heart emoji]."