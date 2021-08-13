Cameron Diaz quit acting to make her life "manageable".

The 48-year-old star - who hasn’t appeared in a feature film since she played the role of Miss Hannigan in 2014’s ‘Annie' - decided to step back from her career because she felt she was missing out on many parts of her life as it took up so much time and she wanted to make things more simple for herself.

Asked by Kevin Hart on his talk show 'Hart to Heart' what had motivated her to quit, she said: "When you do something at a really high level for a long period of time, [other parts of you have] to sort of be handed off to other people."

Cameron began to realise when she was 40 that things needed to change.

She said: "[There were] so many parts of my life ... that I wasn't touching and that I wasn't managing.

"It's fun to do, I love it. I love acting.

"For me, I just really wanted to make my life manageable by me. My routine in a day is literally what I can manage to do by myself."

And the 'Mask' actress - who has daughter Raddix, 20 months, with husband Benji Madden - thinks she made the right decision because she now has time for "all those things I didn't have time for before".

She added: "I feel whole."

Cameron previously explained she is at a "different time" in her life now and couldn't be happier.

She said: "Now I'm here and this is the most fulfilling thing that I've ever done in my life. [To] have a family and be married and have our little nucleus of a family. It's just completely the best thing.

"I don't have what it takes to give making a movie what it needs to be made. All of my energy is here."