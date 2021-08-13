Apple’s iPhone 13 will have a Portrait mode for videos.

The technology giant will release its latest phone model later this year, and it has now been reported the new iPhones will receive at least three major camera and video upgrades, including the introduction of Portrait Video mode.

Portrait was first introduced with the iPhone 7 Plus, and has allowed iPhone users to achieve professional-looking photos with a range of pre-set lighting adjustments.

And according to a report from Bloomberg, the iPhone 13 will implement a similar feature called Cinematic Video, which utilises the depth sensor to create the well-known Portrait mode bokeh effect.

Users will also be able to adjust the bokeh effect to their liking after recording, according to the report.

With the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max, Apple also introduced the ProRaw format for more precise editing, and this year will bring ProRes to video editing.

The feature will allow people to record in HD and 4K, and will be limited to the iPhone 13 Pro line-up.

The last new feature reportedly coming to the camera app is an increased choice of filter options.

According to Bloomberg there will be at least three new types - one for adjusting colour temperature, another for adding more drama by tweaking contrast, and a “balanced style” that shows “shadows and true-to-life colours with a brighter appearance”.

Another supposed perk is these filters won’t be uniformly applied across a photo, and will instead use AI to pick which objects and people should be edited to achieve the look.

The iPhone 13 is due to be unveiled at Apple’s annual fall event, which have historically been held in the first half of September.