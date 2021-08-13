Madonna has urged fans to donate money to her children's hospital in Malawi.

The pop icon opened the Mercy James Center in 2017 and ahead of her 63rd birthday on Monday (16.08.21), she's called on her Instagram followers to throw their financial support behind the hospital.

Madonna - who has Lourdes, 24, Rocco, 21, David, 15, Mercy, 15, and eight-year-old twins Stelle and Estere - explained in an Instagram video: "Hi everyone. My birthday is right around the corner, and here’s the best gift you can give me.

"As you know I have a hospital, called the Mercy James Center, that I built four years ago in Blantyre. It’s the only hospital of its kind that takes care of children. It’s the only hospital that does intensive care. It’s the only pediatric intensive care unit that exists in the entire country.

"It’s expensive to keep a hospital going. There are a lot of costs. I can’t do it on my own. I’m asking for you, on my birthday, to help me, so here’s what I need. I would like all of you to donate money to buy a bed. I need 50 beds."

Madonna pledged to name a bed after fans in return for a donation.

The 'Like a Prayer' hitmaker thanked her followers in advance for their "generosity" and also wished herself a happy birthday.

Madonna - who has more than 16 million followers on Instagram - continued: "I need them because I want to ensure that every child that comes into that hospital and has an operation or surgery of any kind has a bed to recuperate in afterwards, and is taken care of. It’s specialised medicine, and with the great team of people we have available.

"I will name that bed after you … thank you in advance for your generosity, and happy birthday to me."