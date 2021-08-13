Heidi Montag has undergone surgery to boost her chances of having another child.

The 34-year-old reality star - who has three-year-old son Gunner with husband Spencer Pratt - recently underwent a procedure to have polyps removed from her uterus and she's hopeful having the non-cancerous growths removed will help her to get pregnant.

Heidi documented the process in a YouTube video titled 'Heidi gets surgery to help her get pregnant'.

She said in the video: "I was feeling nervous last night about it, but I'm excited today. And I hoping that the surgery works and that this is the only reason I haven't been able to get pregnant...

"I think it's the perfect timing and meant to be. And so thankful I didn't have other problems and complications from this."

After she came out of her anesthesia following the operation, Heidi reassured fans she felt "really good" and had "no cramping", and was looking forward to being able to start trying for a baby again.

She said: "All done! And then I can have intercourse in two days, and I'm ovulating, so hopefully this is the time... We'll see. I'm just so happy to have this done."

The 'Hills' star revealed in May she and Spencer had been trying for another baby since December and she was hoping to get pregnant "sooner than later" having delayed their plans for some time due to the coronavirus pandemic.

She said at the time: "Before the pandemic, we were talking about having another child. And then the pandemic hit, and we didn't know where the world was going... or if there was even going to be a functioning society. At that point, it was kind of scary of what was going to happen. So, we waited a little bit."