Tyson Fury's newborn baby "died for three minutes".

The 32-year-old boxer and his wife Paris welcomed baby Athena into the world on Sunday (08.08.21) and the tot has spent most of her short life in intensive care but the tot's grandfather, Tyson's dad John, has praised the efforts of staff at Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool for saving her.

John told BT Sport: "It’s been a bit of a white knuckle ride, we’ve had a lot to deal with.

"But we’ve come out on the other side due to professionalism of Alder Hey Hospital in Liverpool, they’re the best children’s hospital in the country if not the world.

"They’ve been really magnificent, they’ve really saved her life because she was dead for three minutes and they brought her back, it’s onwards and upwards from today."

John heaped praise on the "amazing" staff who have cared for his granddaughter.

He added: "We thought at one stage we were going to lose her. But it’s all been good due to the professionalism of the doctors and the surgeons. Whoever works there is an amazing person and we’re so grateful to have them."

Tyson also confirmed Athena has been taken off the ventilator which was helping her to breathe.

He wrote on his Instagram Story on Thursday (13.08.21): "Update for everyone. Baby Athena is well and has had a stable day off [the] ventilator.

"Thanks to everyone for the prayers, still in the ICU for now.

"Thanks to all the Drs and nurses. God bless you all."

The boxer - who also has Venezuela, 11, Prince John James, nine, Prince Tyson II, four, Valencia, three, and Prince Adonis Amaziah, 18 months, with Paris - has so far raised over 34,000 for the Alder Hey Family House Trust after setting up a GoFundMe page and is also planning to auction off two signed WBC belts to raise more money for the hospital facility.