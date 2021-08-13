Emily Blunt will play the groundbreaking detective Kate Warne in a new movie.

The 38-year-old actress will team up with her 'Jungle Cruise' co-star Dwayne Johnson on the Amazon Studios project about the first female to become a detective at the Pinkerton Agency.

'The Rock' is producing the film with his Seven Bucks Productions colleagues Hiram Garcia and Dany Garcia, who are also working with Blunt's Ledbury Productions and Kristina Sorensen Productions.

Gustin Nash has written the script and will also serve as an executive producer. His previous credits include 'Youth in Revolt' and 'Charlie Bartlett'.

The film is an action-adventure built around Warne, a real-life female Sherlock Holmes in a male-dominated industry whose sleuthing skills paved the way for women in law enforcement and had changed the way detective work was done forever.

Emily previously revealed that she loves a "leap into the unknown" when taking on a new character.

Discussing her role as botanist Lily Houghton in 'Jungle Cruise', the 'A Quiet Place' actress said: "They give me food for thought. They make me think. I do want to play people for whatever reason, I feel I have an in with them, and it's really a theory as to why I think I have an in with them.

"So I don't think I'm nearly as adventurous-spirited as Lily is, but I do love the leap in the unknown. I really do. I love it about every choice I make. I just like to do stuff that moves me, so that hopeful spirit she has was close to home. I loved it. I understood it."