A remastered Grand Theft Auto trilogy is reportedly in the works.

Kotaku have reported that Rockstar Games are developing remakes for GTA 3, Vice City and San Andreas for the Unreal Engine.

The report claims that the remastered titles will feature a mixture of "new and old graphics".

Rumours of remastered games have been circulating for a number of years and gained even more traction when Rockstar began removing remasters created by fans.

Rockstar Dundee, the developer's Scottish branch, are heading up the project and are also working with the wider company to develop the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S ports scheduled for release later this year.

Kotaku claim that the games were originally going to come packaged with next-gen ports but the pandemic forced a change of plan and the trilogy was converted into a standalone package that is due out "around late October or early November".

The report also states that the console ports are being prioritised and that the PC and mobile release could be held back until next year as a result.

It was claimed last year that Rockstar were working on another title in the Grand Theft Auto franchise but it remained some way from being released.

The most recent title, GTA 5, was released back in 2013.