Paris Hilton is "so happy" Britney Spears' father is stepping down as her conservator.

The 40-year-old heiress has been a staunch supporter of her pop star pal's campaign to have her conservatorship removed and hopes Jamie Spears' decision to resign from his post will take the 'Circus' singer one step closer to "finally being free".

She tweeted: "I’m so happy to hear this news. It’s been so long overdue but I’m so glad that Britney is on her way to finally being free.

"Sending so much love! #FreeBritney.(sic)"

Rosie O'Donnell also praised Britney for speaking out about her objection to the conservatorship - which has been in place since 2008 - in court in June and subsequent frank social media posts.

She tweeted: "That's right, he's stepping down, all the pressure worked, good for you Britney, being brave - tick tock you don't stop!(sic)"

Jamie’s court filing stated he would continue to work with the court and his daughter’s legal team to “prepare for an orderly transition to a new conservator”.

The documents also claimed Jamie was stepping down because the “public battle” that is ongoing is not in his daughter’s “best interests”, although they insisted the “attacks” against Jamie are “unjustified”.

The filing read: “There are, in fact, no actual grounds for suspending or removing Mr. Spears as the Conservator of the Estate … and it is highly debatable whether a change in conservator at this time would be in Ms. Spears’ best interests.

“Nevertheless, even as Mr. Spears is the unremitting target of unjustified attacks, he does not believe that a public battle with his daughter over his continuing service as her conservator would be in her best interests. So, even though he must contest this unjustified Petition for his removal, Mr. Spears intends to work with the Court and his daughter’s new attorney to prepare for an orderly transition to a new conservator.”

Jamie is currently the conservator of Britney’s estate, and the ‘Toxic’ hitmaker is looking to have him replaced by a certified public accountant.