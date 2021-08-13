Battlefield 2042 has confirmed the return of some Battlefield 4 characters.

The new game does not have a single-player campaign but a new short film, titled 'Exodus', has given players a glimpse of the events that have set up the latest war title.

The short film focuses on a group called the 'No-Pats' - people whose countries have collapsed and find themselves without patriation, leading to the conflict that drives the plot of the new game.

The clip also reveals that Kimble 'Irish' Graves and Clayton 'Pac' Pakowski are returning, with 'Irish' a playable character.

The YouTube description reads: “Battlefield 4’s Kimble “Irish” Graves returns – no longer a Marine, but the commander of the No-Pat vessel Exodus, forced to choose between the lives of the 200 refugees on his boat and the future of all the Non-Patriated.

"Witness the events that will trigger an all-out war in this standalone short film set in the World of 2042."

Battlefield has been a huge success for EA but its CEO Andrew Wilson believes the game should be treated as a "service" rather than a series of releases.

He said: "On do we think Battlefield will return to an every other year launch, I would say - I think that is our orientation. But more importantly, I think you should think about Battlefield as a service. What we announced – what we’re doing for the launch of this game – is really revolutionising and reinventing what all our epic scale warfare is in the context of gameplay.

"In addition to that, you’ve heard us announce Battlefield Portal, which really starts to lean into user-generated content and will drive deep long-term engagement in the game."