Xbox chief Phil Spencer has dismissed the prospect of bringing the console's Game Pass to other consoles.

The console has adopted an open accessibility approach since the launch of Xbox Series X/S of games with the pass and Xbox Cloud Gaming.

The feature is currently available on Xbox, PC and select web browsers but Spencer played down the prospect of the service being available to Sony and Nintendo.

Spencer told GamesRadar: "You know, it's the right question because people usually ask me about releasing one individual game or another.

"And what I say is I want the full Xbox experience to be something that we deliver. We have no plans to bring it to any other kind of closed platforms right now, mainly because those closed platforms don't want something like Game Pass. There's a ton of open platforms out there for us to grow in: the web, PC, and mobile. So all of our focus, frankly, is on those platforms."

Spencer did suggest that although the possibility is off the table for now, he hasn't given up hope of bringing the Game Pass to other platforms.

He said: "In the end, when we say we want everybody to be able to play on Xbox, we really mean if we can bring that full experience to a device that players want, we are totally open to those discussions."