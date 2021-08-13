Kit Harington has lost the ability to dance since becoming a dad.

The 34-year-old actor would do "anything" to make his six-month-old son - who he has with wife Rose Leslie - laugh but he's convinced the exaggerated moves he does to music for the tot's entertainment will affect his skills on the dancefloor when he gets back out again.

He said: "I'd do anything [to make him laugh]. I think Rose is the one who he seems to respect and love and, like, she's his safe place. And I'm just ...I just seem to be sheer entertainment. Do you know what I mean?

"Not even very good entertainment, just entertainment.

"I dance for him. I used to be a good dancer, but you sort of... I put him in his little chair and he likes dancing to the Beatles. But he only likes if I do these exaggerated moves, so I have to kind of really, ...I've worked out where the dad dance comes from.

"That's it. But now, now I realise I go back onto a dance floor and I'll dance like that I've lost the old moves entirely.

"And I know in the future, I know he's going to mock me about it and I'll be like, 'This is your fault.' "

The 'Modern Love' actor joked Rose fell pregnant after they got "apocalyptic and romantic" during lockdown.

Speaking on 'The Tonight Show', he told Jimmy Fallon: "He's lovely, he's in that gorgeous little stage. We went into the pandemic not knowing how it was going to last but getting all apocalyptic and romantic and now we've got a baby."

Kit bemoaned the "useless" parenting advice he was given before his son was born and compared having a new baby to getting an unwanted roommate - only to fall in love with them.

He said: "So much advice, anyone who is a parent will know you get so much advice leading up to it and its all useless.

"It's all like, 'It's great, you're going to love it, it's a wonderful thing'.

"But no one tells you that essentially, at first anyway, you get a new roommate just dumped into your life, who you've not interviewed, who doesn't know any of your rules, breaks all the house rules, and then you fall in love with them so you can't kick them out, that's parenting."