Dan Stevens found it "a bit distressing" that so many people wrote about 'Downton Abbey' on Twitter.

The 39-year-old actor - who became a household name thanks to his role as Matthew Crawley in the period drama - found it "interesting and exciting" that the saga was one of the first TV shows to be "live-tweeted" in a big way but he admitted it also made it tougher because so many people were offering instant opinions.

He told The Guardian newspaper: “It was one of the early shows that was popularly live-tweeted, and that was interesting and exciting, but also a bit distressing.

"Instead of the odd critic, writing about you in the Sunday papers, you had everyone coming out with really strong opinions about specific scenes or what she was wearing or what he was looking like.”

However, Dan is an active Twitter user and likes to use his account to shine a spotlight onto the causes that matter to him, though he was keen to stress that not speaking up about something doesn't mean he doesn't care.

He said: "It is definitely worth putting a stake in the ground on things are important.. But that’s not to say that, if I don’t say anything on a particular issue, it doesn’t mean anything to me.

“It could be just that I don’t know quite how to express it, maybe feel it’s not my place to. And, you know, it’s a personal choice at the end of the day, some people choose to say nothing and I think that’s OK too.”

In 2012, the 'I'm Your Man' actor was asked to be a Booker prize judge following his vocal response to the 2011 shortlist on 'Late Review' and he admitted he felt out of his depth with the other judges.

He said: “I was very much the guy off the telly in that room of heavyweight academics and people who’ve written massive books that would wedge open many, many heavy doors. I took on a bit too much, to be honest.”