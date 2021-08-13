Zoe Kravitz doesn't know how many tattoos she has.

The 32-year-old actress reportedly has at least 56 inkings - including birds on her shoulder, a snake on her forearm, and the words 'Free At Last', which matches a piece of body art her dad Lenny Kravitz has - but she admitted she is "so used" to seeing them, she doesn't pay much attention to them all any more.

She told America's InStyle magazine: "I think tattoos are a beautiful form of adornment, just like make-up or jewellery.

“It's funny because I don’t even know how many I have. I hardly see them anymore because I am so used to them.”

And Zoe is planning to get more tattoos in the future.

She added: “There are some I like more than others. I have gotten a few removed, but I plan on getting more tattoos. Once you’re into it, it’s hard to stop.”

Even though she wasn't seeing many people during lockdown, the 'Big Little Lies' actress still made sure she wore make-up and looked after her appearance for the sake of her mental health.

She said: "I realised how much my mental health is affected by not being able to do little things that make me feel good. Some things become routine; we put make-up on because we're supposed to.

"But doing that can boost your confidence and make you feel like a different person. You get to access and highlight different parts of your personality based on how you're dressing and what your make-up is like.

"I think life is really a game of dress-up in a lot of ways. Fashion and beauty are self-expression. It should be playful and fun."