Pamela Anderson has embraced a "simpler life".

The 54-year-old actress - who became a global sex symbol in the 90s after starring in 'Baywatch' - married her bodyguard Dan Hayhurst last year and has recently turned her focus towards her new TV series, 'Pamela Anderson's Home Reno Project'.

A source shared: "She's left Hollywood and heartbreak behind. Pam can't wait for her show to air. It's not scripted like 'Baywatch', or is it centred on her sex appeal.

"The series is something Pam is really passionate about, and she's doing it with the man she loves, her husband, Dan."

Pamela has lived her life in the spotlight for decades. However, the actress is now set to give a more accurate account of her real-life self through her new TV show and a possible book.

The insider explained to In Touch Weekly magazine: "Everyone thinks they know her, but she's about to shatter their perceptions. She's been to hell and back, and is finally ready to share her story."

Pamela sold her old home in Malibu earlier this year for almost $12 million.

And the blonde beauty is thrilled to have escaped Hollywood, instead opting for a "simpler" way of life with her new husband in Canada.

The source said: "Pamela's bored with the party scene and the same old crowd. She's been there, done that and is opting for a simpler life with Dan up north."

The actress is currently weighing up the idea of releasing a book, in a bid to dispel the rumours that have surrounded her for years.

What's more, Pamela wouldn't consider any issue or event to be "off limits" if she decides to press ahead with the idea.

A source said: "Pamela is considering telling the story of her life. She wants to get the truth out there. Nothing is off limits".