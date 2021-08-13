Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are both "really happy" living in Tennessee.

The couple decided to turn their backs on Los Angeles, California, and relocate to the countryside recently in order to raise their two sons Silas, six, and 13-month-old Phineas "out of the spotlight" and they're both pleased with their decision because they're in a really good place.

A source told Us Magazine: "They made the decision to get out of Los Angeles and take some time away and they’re both so happy they did. They both prefer country life. It’s great for the boys because they have so much space and freedom ... They’re both really happy they finally pulled the trigger and moved out of L.A. It’s been really good for them. In a lot of ways, this is the happiest they’ve ever been."

Although they're settled in their new home away from the hustle and bustle of the showbiz world, the pair - who got married in 2012 - still have a property in Los Angeles as well as in Montana - famous for its mountains - because the 39-year-old actress wants the best of "all worlds."

An insider explained: "Jessica loves it there but she wanted a place in the mountains too, so they have the place in Big Sky, [Montana]. That way they can have the best of all worlds."

Jessica recently admitted that lockdown with two children was tough but that she and Justin, 40, stopped each other from getting "burned out".

She explained: "It was very much: Be flexible, go with the flow. But you have to divide and conquer, otherwise, I think one person probably gets too burned out. And we just have to be there for each other."