Liam Payne and Maya Henry are back together.

The 27-year-old singer dumped his fiancée two months ago after a 10-month long engagement in order to "work" on himself, but he quickly realised he'd made a big mistake and has since succeeded in winning her back with a "romantic gesture".

A source told the MailOnline: "Liam started to win Maya back after she returned from the UK and eventually succeeded after a romantic gesture. His friends and family all love Maya because she’s such a healthy influence on him so that probably contributed to it.

"They realised that they couldn't live without one another."

The insider also confirmed that the lovers have since moved back in together and their wedding is still scheduled to take place next year.

Their reunion comes after the former One Direction star made a public plea for the 20-year-old model to take him back on his Instagram account.

He wrote at the time: "Don't let someone go if you really want to love them even if you have to learn to love them through your own mistakes let your instinct tell you that you need them and keep them close we are always running out of time we never gain it. (sic)"

Liam - who has three-year-old son Bear with his ex-partner Cheryl - admitted back in June that he "wasn't very good at relationships."

He explained: "I feel like more than anything at this point, I'm more disappointed in myself that I keep on hurting people. That annoys me. I've just not been very good at relationships. And I know what my pattern of things is with relationships at this point. I'm just not very good at them so I just need to work on myself before I put myself on to somebody else. That's where I got to in my last relationship.

"I just wasn't giving a very good version of me anymore, that I didn't appreciate and I didn't like being. I can honestly say I feel better out of it.

"I didn't feel good doing what I did but it had to happen. Just a corny way to say it was the best for us both."