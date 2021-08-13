Lizzo wants to suck shots from Chris Evans' chest.

The 'Good As Hell' hitmaker has revealed the 40-year-old actor has agreed to attend one of her upcoming concerts after he messaged her on social media recently, but she'd like their meeting to be more than just a chat as she has visions of slurping alcoholic beverages from his naked body.

Speaking on SiriusXM's Radio Andy, she said: "We have plans, well—we don't have plans but he did say he will come to a show, and I was like, okay, shots on me. And he said, ‘no shots on me.'

"So, here's my scenario: He's naked in the green room. And he has body shots all on his chest. And I walk in, and I slowly just suck them off."

The 33-year-old singer caught the attention of the 'Captain America' star earlier this month when she released a clip on TikTok joking that they were expecting a baby together.

She told her fans in the video: "This is something that I've been really trying to keep personal and private just between me and the father of my child. But since we're airing out all the rumours today, I've been sucking in. We're going to have a little America."

She later shared a direct message she'd received from Chris, which said: "Hi! Just heard about our little bundle of joy. My mother will be so happy lol. (Just promise me no gender reveal parties lol). (sic)"

The pair's flirtatious exchanges started back in April when Lizzo sent Chris a message when she was intoxicated.

Alongside a TikTok message to him, Lizzo told her followers: "Don't drink and DM, kids..."

The drunken message seemed to make Chris laugh as he replied: "No shame in a drunk DM god knows I've done worse on this app lol (sic)"

But it seems there is more than just banter between them as the hunky actor also sent her a message for her birthday.

He wrote: "Happy birthday!! Heard you're in Vegas celebrating, I'm jealous :) Have fun! (sic)"