Chrissy Teigen has dedicated her new cookbook to her late son, Jack.

The 35-year-old model released ‘Cravings: All Together: Recipes To Love’ on Friday (13.08.21), and shared a glimpse at the pages inside her new book on her Instagram Story, including a dedication page which honoured her late son, whom she lost 20 weeks into her pregnancy last year.

The page features a photo of cookies laid out on a marble countertop alongside the words “For Jack”.

Chrissy and her husband John Legend – who are also parents to Luna, five, and Miles, three – shared the devastating news of their loss in October last year.

Part of their lengthy statement at the time read: "We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we've never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn't enough."

And earlier this week, Chrissy said writing her third ‘Cravings’ book “quite literally saved” her and helped her cope with the loss.

She wrote in a separate Instagram post: "It is incredibly hard to put into words what this book means to me. How do you come up with a funny, enticing caption for a book that quite literally saved you. I didn't have a theme in mind when we made this book - all I knew was I wanted a bright new energy, but I also needed comfort."

The dedication comes after Chrissy’s mother, Vilailuck ‘Pepper’ Teigen, also honoured Jack in her own recipe book, ‘Pepper Thai Cookbook’.

In April, Pepper said her family is keeping Jack’s memory alive following his passing by talking about him “every day”.

She said: "We talk about him every day. Luna talks about him every day, and that's how we grieve. We're getting better each day. We're getting so much better, and Chrissy too."