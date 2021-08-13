Cindy Crawford has sold her Beverly Hills home for $13.5 million.

The 55-year-old model has made a profit of $1.88 million on the lavish property after she sold it to WhatsApp co-founder Jan Koum last week.

According to reports, the sale of the home brings Cindy’s total real estate profits up to an estimated $8 million in the last six years, after she also sold two homes – one in Beverly Hills, and one in Malibu – in 2015 for a total of $80 million.

Cindy and her husband, Rande Gerber, purchased the five-bedroom Beverly Hills home for $11.6 million in 2017 from OneRepublic rocker Ryan Tedder

The mid-century modern home spans 5,400-square-feet and was built in 1959, although it has been completely re-designed.

Cindy and Rande - who have Kaia, 19, and Presley, 22, together - initially put the house up for sale for $16 million in August 2020 before the price was slashed to $13.5 million.

The home has high ceilings, walls of glass and an open floor plan, according to Realtor.com, who also listed the property as having a double living room with a bar and eye-catching fireplace, as well as a gourmet kitchen with a centre island made of Calacatta marble.

The gated, one-acre lot has a motor court, a large pool and private walking paths, according to the listing.

Kurt Rappaport of Westside Estate Agency represented the seller and the buyer.

News of the house sale comes after Cindy and Rande purchased a new waterfront home in Miami Beach back in January.

The couple reported spent $9.6 million on the property, which has five bedrooms, four and a half bathrooms, and almost 4,000 square feet of living space.