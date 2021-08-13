Matt Damon really wants Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez to stay together.

The ‘Stillwater’ star is close friends with Ben, 48, and has said there’s “no-one” who wants to see Ben’s romance with Jennifer go the distance more than him, as he really wants them both to be “happy”.

When asked if he thought Ben and Jennifer would make it, he told ‘The Carlos Watson Show’: "Oh man, no one's pulling harder than I am.

"They're both great. I just want for their happiness. They seem pretty happy right now."

Matt has previously spoken about his pal’s relationship, as he said last month he was “so happy” for the couple amid their rekindled romance.

He said at the time: "He's the best. He deserves every happiness in the world. I'm glad for both of them."

Meanwhile, it was recently reported 52-year-old Jennifer – who previously dated Ben between 2002 and 2004 – is "fully committed" to Ben, but they aren't planning on getting married.

A source said recently: "They are fully committed to each other ... They have been meshing their lives and families and don't feel the need to get engaged yet or even tie the knot. They have both been there and don't feel it's necessary. They are both very secure within their relationship and Ben worships her. It's truly meant to be and everyone around them thinks they are a perfect match."

However, the pair are likely to move in together soon.

An insider explained: "Their friends wouldn't be surprised if they move in together and ultimately end up together. They're spending all of their free time together and making each other a priority."

Ben has three children - Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, nine – with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, whilst Jennifer has 13-year-old twins Emme and Max with her ex-husband Marc Anthony.