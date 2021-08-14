Kaley Cuoco has offered to buy a horse that was allegedly punched by a German coach at Tokyo 2020.

The 35-year-old actress and horse lover took to Instagram to speak out after the incident that occurred in the women's Modern Pentathlon at the Olympics last week when coach Kim Raisner was caught "punching" Saint Boy, as the horse refused to follow rider Annika Schleu's lead and ruined her medal hopes.

Writing on her Instagram Stories, Kaley said: "Name your price.

"I feel it's my duty and heart to comment on this disgrace... This is not Olympic show jumping.

"This is a disgusting, classless, abusive representation of our sport in so many ways. This team should be ashamed of themselves."

Raisner was disqualified from the Games after the incident and the 'Big Bang Theory' star addressed both her and Schleu personally in her message.

She said: "You and your team did not do your county proud, or this sport. You make us look bad. Shame on you and godspeed to any animal that comes in contact with you."

The 'Flight Attendant' actress added: "This rider and her 'trainer' are a disgrace. I'll buy that horse outright and show it the life it should have."

Kaley's comments went viral and she insisted that she "wasn't kidding" when she had offered to give Saint Boy a new home.

The star has been an avid equestrian fan since she was a child and her husband Karl Cook is a horse trainer and she once described him as the "most empathetic rider I've ever seen".

Speaking last year, Kaley said: "He's the hardest working and most empathetic rider I've ever seen... He always feels the horses' needs come first, and everything else is secondary.

"In a sport that has so many ups and downs, he knows how to stay balanced and keep things even-keeled. I'm constantly impressed by him in every single way!"