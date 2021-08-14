EE launched a 5G-powered club night in Liverpool on Thursday (12.08.21).

The mobile network operator and internet service provider brought together simultaneous DJ sets from two iconic Liverpool venues, live over EE’s

award-winning 5G network, to create a fun-filled evening in the city.

J Yousef, who harnessed EE’s 5G network for the event, said: "Getting the vibe right when you’re playing next to someone is one thing but going back-to-back with another DJ who is in a completely different location, where you can’t see their CDJ or where the track finishes was crazy. It was like doing a back-to-back blindfold."

The spectacular event was attended by a host of well-known faces, including the likes of Seema Malhotra from 'The Real Housewives of Cheshire' and 'Hollyoaks' actor Owen Warner.

Other attendees also included soap stars James Sutton and Glen Wallace.

Pete Jeavons, the marketing communications director at EE, hailed the innovative event as a big success.

He said: "We put the power of our network in the hands of the professionals, and together we made history. Pushing the limits of what has been done before, mixing live sets together from two different locations, to host an epic evening of entertainment that gave dance fans even more enjoyment.

"We’ve shown the potential of what 5G connectivity can unlock, and that’s a whole new world of collaboration and entertainment."