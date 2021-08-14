Miley Cyrus is happiest grooming her horses.

The 28-year-old singer maybe one of the biggest pop stars in the world but she insists nothing gives her more joy than being back at her family home in Tennessee caring for her equine friends.

Miley - whose late horse Blue Jeans appeared in 'Hannah Montana: The Movie' - says it beats the glitz and glamour of the red carpet every time.

She said: "People see me doing glamorous things on stage, wearing bedazzled clothes and being kind of over the top, but I really like going back home [to Tennessee]. I go wash my horses, which seems like something that's a chore, but I'm out in the city so much that actually being able to get down and dirty and be on the farm the way that I grew up makes me super happy."

Miley - whose dad is country singer Billy Ray Cyrus - has learned to understand that she is many different people at once, and she can be a down-to-earth country girl as well as a provocative artist at her concerts.

The 'Midnight Sky' hitmaker said: "I need to accept and love all the different versions of myself, even when I can be contradictory. There's, like, cycles of my identity, you know, some days I'm stronger, some days I'm weaker.

"I'll go onstage feeling totally confident, and sometimes it feels as terrifying as the first time. being a human is very complex, it is very layered. "But all these identities and experiences and little micro-moments build up to make you the person you are."