Soccer icon Lionel Messi is being paid part of his new contract in cryptocurrency.

The Argentina captain - who is widely regarded as one of the sport's best-ever players - recently transferred from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain, and it's been confirmed that part of his eye-watering deal includes crypto tokens.

The French team, who are better known as PSG, has confirmed that Messi, 34, has been handed a lucrative "welcome package" that includes the cryptocurrency $PSG Fan Tokens.

The $PSG token was created in January last year and news of Messi's deal has prompted a spike in the value of the cryptocurrency.

According to Marc Armstrong, the chief partnerships officer of PSG, the push for $PSG Fan Tokens is helping the team to engage with their worldwide fanbase.

Last month, meanwhile, Elon Musk revealed Tesla will "most likely" accept Bitcoin again in the future.

The electric car manufacturer's CEO - who still owns the cryptocurrency personally - hinted he could reverse May's decision to stop accepting Bitcoin.

Speaking during the B Word cryptocurrency conference, the billionaire explained that he wants to see digital currency mining - and its associated operations - make better use of renewable energy throughout the process.

He also insisted renewable energy should make up at least 50 percent of that used.