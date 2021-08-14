Prince Harry's respect for Queen Elizabeth will prevent him from exposing "damaging" details about the royal family in his memoir, a royal commentator has said.

Mikhalia Friel believes that the Duke of Sussex will cover both his life story and disclose some "behind the Palace walls secrets" in the upcoming book, but will save any dramatic revelations out of respect for his grandmother.

Asked on the Royally Us podcast if Harry's tome would be a simple biography of full of revelations, Mikhalia said: "I believe we can probably expect a good mixture of both.

"I know that sounds confusing, but we do have to remember that Harry has a lot of respect for the Queen, so it's very unlikely that he would put something in there that would have a hugely damaging effect to the Queen or to the monarchy."

Friel also claims that the book will not take the 95-year-old monarch by surprise as other royals have previously been involved in biographies.

She said: "We have to remember so many other royals have been involved in tell-alls or biographies in some form or another, Princess Diana was involved in her own one, Sarah Ferguson, Prince Charles - so it's nothing we haven't really seen before to be honest."

Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, stood down as senior members of the British royal family last year and have since relocated to California. He confirmed last month that he planned to write a memoir that will tell the "wholly truthful" story of his life so far.

The 36-year-old prince said: "I'm writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become.

"I've worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope that in telling my story - the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned - I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think.

"I'm deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I've learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a first-hand account of my life that's accurate and wholly truthful."