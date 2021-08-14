DJ Khaled has revealed that he and his family have recovered after contracting coronavirus.

The 45-year-old star - who shares sons Asahd, four and Aalam, 18 months - with wife Nicole Tuck - told his Instagram followers that he and his brood are feeling better after catching COVID-19.

A message on Khaled's account read: "My family and I have recovered from COVID and we're all good now.

"God is the greatest! God love us and we love God!"

Khaled also urged his fans to be careful as ongoing pandemic continues to affect people across the globe.

The music producer wrote: "Please be safe out there! Please take care of yourself."

He thanked the doctors for "holding me up while me and my family focused on recovery" from the disease.

Khaled previously explained how he was working out every morning when the pandemic first hit.

The 'Wild Thoughts' hitmaker said: "Back at it, back at it!

"I guess while we're all at our houses and cribs, we're all going to be eating a lot. It is what it is, we're all going to be eating a lot. We need to be honest with ourselves, watching a lot of TV.

"We're going to have to put a workout into our routine as well so every morning I'm going to get it in. Let's go.

"Also you'll notice, no hair cut alert. It is what it is. At least look at the bright side, when we do get hair cuts, it's going to be legendary. Let's go."

Khaled became a Weight Watchers ambassador in 2018 and explained how he lost 26 pounds as a result.

He said at the time: "Man. Weight Watchers is going good. The freestyle programme is doing real big. It's a real lifestyle because all you have to do is not go over your point [total]. And there are so many zero points [foods] in case you get hungry. I got the freestyle dance. Right now, the last weigh in as like 26 pounds. I got rid of - I don't lose. All I do is win - you know what I mean."